“Pad Party” donations dropped off at The Banquet

A co-organizer of a feminine hygiene product drive in Sioux Falls says her group is blown away by the community support for this year’s event.

The” Pad Party” brought in at least 55,000 individual items for women and girls.

Local businesses served as drop-off sites for donations.

The group dropped the items off at the Banquet Monday, but the supply can be shared with other agencies.

“I think this type of event just resonates with people of Sioux Falls. If there is someone in need, if it’s school lunches, a coat drive, if it’s pads for women it doesn’t matter. It seems like this community always finds a way to step up and make things happen,” Pad Party co-organizer Brienne Maner said.

The event also generated about $2,000 in donations.