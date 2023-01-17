SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s more help for people in need after a menstrual product drive this month.

After more than a week of collecting menstrual products, it was drop-off day at The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

In its 13th year, The Pad Party racked up just over 10,000 individually wrapped items.

“It’s a necessity just like food and medication and menstrual products and just another thing that families have to make room for in their budget,” Pad Party co-founder Carmen Toft said.

In addition, about $2,500 has also been raised so far, which will help The Banquet buy more supplies as needed.

“Every single day we have women of all ages, pre-teens, teens, adult women coming in in need of feminine hygiene products. They’re expensive. Many women can’t afford them, so they come here looking for those items and we’re just fortunate for this program,” The Banquet executive director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The products will not only help people who use The Banquet, but also guests of other agencies in the area.

“We work with all the other non-profits in town to make sure we share these products with them as well. There’s usually a significant amount that comes to our doors, so we’re able to give the products to other non-profits so they can help women as well,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

While Jerke-Liesinger says The Banquet is thankful for this partnership, the people it helps are even more grateful.

Toft says monetary donations are still being collected for The Banquet through the rest of the week.

You can donate over Venmo using @thebanquetsf.

Be sure to put “The Pad Party” in the memo.

You can also mail donations to The Banquet with “The Pad Party” in the memo.

The address is 900 E 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD, 57103.

The Pad Party also collected monetary donations for the Promising Futures Fund to help supply local schools.