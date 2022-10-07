SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local group and a downtown boutique are teaming up to help people in need.

They want your help through the rest of October.

For years, the Pad Party has helped stock the Banquet with menstrual products through its annual donation drive.

“We did get some feedback from the Banquet that the supply is dwindling faster than it normally does, which I think is just an increase in demand, also paired with the fact that there is a supply chain issue across the nation right now,” Pad Party co-founder Brienne Maner said.

The Banquet supply will be boosted thanks to a partnership between the Pad Party and Terra Shepherd Boutique and Apothecary.

The shop in downtown Sioux Falls will serve as a drop-off point for donations this month.

“Folks can come in, bring in a box of menstrual products, whether it’s pads or tampons, it can even be a partially used package,” Terra Shepherd Boutique and Apothecary owner Sara Jamison said.

When you bring your donation to the boutique, you can get a free menstrual cup or a discount on other reusable period products.

“I see this as an opportunity for those in the community that have the means, have extra cash on hand to maybe invest in something that’s maybe a little bit more sustainable,” Maner said.

Meanwhile, your donation will make a difference for someone else.

“I think it’s easy to forget that these products aren’t accessible for many people in our population,” Jamison said.

“We want to take care of all the women in our community. We think about coats, we think about food, we think about all of those staples people need when they don’t have the means or are on the streets and homeless, but period poverty is part of the mix. Women need support,” Maner said.

You can drop off your donations from October 8th through the end of the month at Terra Shepherd.

The Pad Party also plans on holding its annual donation drive around Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.