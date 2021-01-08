‘Pad Party’ begins Saturday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A drive beginning this weekend will help women and girls in the Sioux Falls area.

A feminine hygiene product drive that started years ago in someone’s living room, has grown into a community event.

“Over the last 10 years we’ve been able to collect 200,000 individually wrapped items,” Pad Party Co-Organizer Brienne Maner said.

Now called the Pad Party, this year’s event has five drop-off locations, a change made due to COVID-19.

“We take pads and tampons, specifically, and then also incontinence products like Poise or Depends are also of great need,” Pad Party Co-Organizer Carmen Toft said.

This year’s goal is at least 50,000 individual items. The donations will be given to the Banquet in Sioux Falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We do have females that come in and they ask for these products because as you all know they’re very expensive and so when we have them available to give out it really helps a lot of women,” The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The drive begins Saturday and runs through January 16.

“This is a product that we have to buy like toilet paper and it’s so expensive and it’s one of the things that you might have to make a decision about whether you buy a box of hygiene products or an extra loaf of bread,” Toft said.

“That’s not something that you typically think about donating. We think about food, clothing, blankets, that sort of thing, but period poverty is a real thing and we want to be able to help mitigate that if at all possible,” Maner said.

The five drop-off locations this year are Waterbury Heating and Cooling, Fit My Feet, Miner Brewing Company & Prairie Berry Winery Taproom, Elegant Mommy, and Escape 605 in downtown Sioux Falls.

You can bring your items there during their regular business hours.