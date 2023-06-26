ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KELO) — Ellsworth Air Force Base reports an active-duty Airman is the person who drowned at Pactola Reservoir over the weekend.

The public affairs office says Airman 1st Class Weds Byssainthe, 20, drowned on Saturday, June 24.

Authorities learned of the possible drowning late Saturday afternoon at the Pactola Picnic Area.

Crews, including water rescue divers, responded to the scene bringing along an underwater robot as part of the search.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says Byssainthe’s body was found near the area of the lake where he was last seen. Sheriff Brian Mueller credits the quick recovery to the coordinated efforts of all the teams involved.

“The Air Force and Ellsworth Air Force Base lost a member of the family, and we extend our deepest condolences to Airman 1st Class Weds Byssainthe’s family and friends,” Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing Commander, said in a news release. “We share in the sorrow felt by his loved ones, and the loss of one of our own affects all of us. Our focus right now is on his family in this difficult time.”

The incident is currently under investigation.