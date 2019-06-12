Packing summer backpacks for hunger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several organizations work to give people access to the food they need; one is Feeding South Dakota.

On Tuesday at Feeding South Dakota volunteers worked to fill around 1,170 backpacks which will go to kids and families. The impact of this food is real because the need is real. Cheri Guse of Brandon is helping fill these white backpacks. She’s here with Hillcrest Church.

“We believe in reaching out to our community and helping the people in our community, and that’s why we’re here,” Guse said.

Just down this line is Doug Reade of Sioux Falls, also with Hillcrest Church.

“I’ve been doing this for quite a few years,” Reade said. “It’s just pretty rewarding to be able to do that knowing that you’re really helping each kid.”

“We don’t like to think about folks being hungry in our communities, but the face of hunger is all around us, at any given point in time,” said Megan Myers, statewide volunteer coordinator with Feeding South Dakota.

You might not always see it, but hunger is reality for many.

“One out of nine South Dakotans is food insecure,” Myers said. “That means that folks just don’t know where their next meal is coming from. And that’s a really sobering thought.”

That’s where efforts like these come in.

“We know that kids are not any less hungry during the summer than they are in the school year,” Myers said. “In fact, kids are hungrier during the summer than they are in the school year because they’re out of school, they’re running around, they’re being very active, and we just want to help provide those families and those kiddos with the support that they need.”