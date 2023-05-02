SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The slaughterhouse cleaning company that employed more than 100 children to help sanitize dangerous equipment has continued to lose contracts with major meat producers.

Earlier this year, federal investigators confirmed that children as young as 13 were working for Packers Sanitation Services Inc. at plants in several states including Minnesota and Nebraska.

PSSI says it has taken a number of steps to tighten its hiring practices as part of an agreement with investigators.

The Biden Administration also urged the entire meat processing industry to take steps to make sure no kids are working in these plants either.

The Labor Department says there has been a 69 percent increase since 2018 in the number of children being employed illegally nationwide — it currently has more than 600 child labor investigations underway.