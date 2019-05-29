Packers fan shares memory of Bart Starr's kindness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Sioux Falls man will remember legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr as a great man off the field.

Jim Trett says Starr, who died this past weekend at age 85, was known for his football skills but also his humility. Back in 1980, when Starr was Green Bay's head coach, he found out Trett's mother, Myrt, was recovering from arthritis surgery and couldn't sit out in the cold when the Packers were playing at rival Minnesota. So, Starr gave her tickets to his heated booth.

"He was a humanitarian. He was so good with his own family and everybody else's family. He did so much for people and charities and those types of things," Trett said.

Starr's funeral is being planned in Alabama. Organizers are also putting together a public gathering in Green Bay to celebrate Starr's life.