SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The owners of an unfinished mansion appeared in federal court Friday morning.

They are suing the city of Sioux Falls to stop crews from demolishing their multi-million dollar home this coming Monday.

The home sat unfinished and vacant for years, which led to neighborhood complaints and fines.

The city found it to be unsafe and issued a notice for demolition.

On Friday the judge heard from witnesses, including the contractor and the person who assessed the home at more than $2 million.

KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson is in the courtroom and will bring you details from the hearing tonight on KELOLAND News.