SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is St. Patrick’s Day.

Downtown Sioux Falls will be full of Irish pride over the weekend as people celebrate the holiday.

Over the past decades, a business has helped the community embrace the Irish culture.

Customers in search of all things Irish have come to know some familiar faces: Dick and Sandy Murphy.

The husband and wife have owned Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts in downtown Sioux Falls for 26 years.

“We started it very humbly, very small,” Dick Murphy said.

In fact, Dick Murphy said the space was boarded up when they decided to take a leap of faith and make it their own.

“We spent about a month fixing and painting and getting it ready to open up and not everything had come from Ireland at that time so we were very humble and small in terms of our first openings, but it all came,” Dick Murphy said.

After decades of serving customers in downtown Sioux Falls, the couple is planning to retire.

Sandy Murphy, who came up with the store’s name, says it’s time to enjoy retirement.

“Love the store, and love the customers. The customers are everything, and that’s going to be…it’s going to be hard to lose that customer contact every day, but the idea of sitting and reading a book all day is just so wonderful,” Sandy Murphy said.

Dick Murphy turns 75 this month.

“I’m old (laughs). I’m probably past a few years when most people retire, but you don’t retire if you enjoy what you’re doing,” Dick Murphy said.

Dick Murphy says they are talking with an interested buyer for the store.

They plan to retire once a transition is complete.