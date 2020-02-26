Owners of 10 homes on Dell Rapids floodplain want FEMA to buy property

One of the biggest stories of 2019 could also be one of the biggest stores of 2020. Last year, widespread flooding made headlines for months. And in some areas, it could happen again.

Rick Williams lives close to the river in Dell Rapids. He say’s there’s more than one reason why he’s stayed here for more than 25 years.

“Just the scenery and the beauty of the river and stuff, and all the wildlife and peacefulness,” Williams said.

But he knows to keep a sharp eye on the river gauge.

“Literally daily … it’s become an obsessive thing this year after the historic flood that we had in September,” Williams said.

He also uses a statue to help him gauge the water.

“When it gets up towards the top of the Mary statue, we know we’re just about reaching our limitations,” Williams said.

Williams still lives here, but Ben Gruis, building inspector with the City of Dell Rapids, tells KELOLAND News that owners of 10 homes on the floodplain near the river want FEMA to buy their property.

Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Jason Gearman says right now, the forecast is looking good.

“Well right like we’re having right now, last weekend it was in the 40s, froze at night, this weekend it’s supposed to be similar,” Gearman said. “If we can keep that pattern up, we’ll be sitting pretty good, but we’re hopeful.”

Williams says he wants this house and his family to stay together.

“Wife grew up here and everything, so really want to keep the house in family and everything without having to either move it, demolish it,” Williams said.

Gearman also says people need to prepare themselves before the flooding starts. As far as how much flooding, he says March and April’s rain and snow will answer that.