Owner of unfinished mansion sued again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The messy mansion is back in the news, only it looks a lot different.

The owner of that large unfinished house in southern Sioux Falls, KELOLAND News has reported on it several times, is being sued again.

This time by an out-of-state company for not paying his bills.

The owner has made some improvements to the home, even though the city ordered him to tear it down.

This unfinished mansion, in an upscale southern Sioux Falls neighborhood, has been the focus of numerous stories after neighbors began complaining about it being an eye-sore back in 2016.

The owner, Vitaliy Strizheus, is now being sued by Eventemps Corporation.

According to court papers filed in Minnehaha County, the lawsuit alleges Strizheus owes Eventemps more than $380,000 in unpaid bills.

It alleges Strizheus has ‘failed and refused and continues to fail and refuse’ to make payments on outstanding bills.

The home has sat unfinished and vacant for the past few years and has even been the target of vandals who spray painted graffiti.

The city has fined Strizheus several times for health code violations and in 2017 filed a lawsuit to force him to demolish the house, calling it unsafe and unlivable.

But, the house is still standing and still unlivable.

According to the city’s web site, Strizheus was also fined two more times this year for overgrown vegetation.

KELOLAND News reached out to the city to find out what’s next for the house, but no one returned our call.