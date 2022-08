SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls.

Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.

A KELOLAND News employee was able to get a pictures of the scene.

Courtesy of Brian Baier

Courtesy of Brian Baier

This is a developing story.