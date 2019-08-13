Overtime parking ticket fines could benefit Project SOS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – School is right around the corner, but there are students who may be going to school without the needed supplies.

Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council will discuss a resolution which recommends the city take a look at allowing people who have fines for overtime parking to put that money toward Project SOS instead of the city.

Project SOS is an annual drive put on by the Banquet. It helps kids and families who can’t afford supplies to get a brand-new backpack full of school supplies for the school year.

According to the city council agenda for Tuesday, last year between June of 2018 and May 2019, overtime parking fines average just over $20,000 each month.

The Las Vegas City Council has approved a program that lets people pay a parking ticket with school supply donations.

The proposal for the city of Sioux Falls will allow designating the fine money to Project SOS. This pilot program could be for a limited time in 2020.

It’s on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting.