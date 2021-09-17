Overnight storms damage trees, buildings in southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people will be spending their weekend cleaning up damage from overnight storms in eastern South Dakota.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of damage to trees and buildings in the western part of the county.
Authorities are asking people to slow down in areas where crews are inspecting and clearing the damage.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also posted a photo on Facebook of a trampoline that was blown out of someone’s yard.
Deputies say it is in the 400 block of Laura Street in the northwest part of Harrisburg.