FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – It was a busy night in weather as a line of storms with strong winds moved across KELOLAND.

Brooke in Fort Pierre sent us pictures of a camper trailer damaged in last night’s storms. You can see the photos in the slideshow below.

If you have damage in your area we’d like to know about it. Snap a picture or video and send it to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.