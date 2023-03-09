SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another winter storm is making its way across South Dakota Thursday.

This round of winter weather will bring a widespread 3-5″ of snow total by this evening across much of the region. The northeast will be hit the heaviest.

The second round of snow possible this week is Saturday. Once again, heavier in the northeast with 2-4″.

Winter weather advisories, in blue, have been posted for all of KELOLAND Thursday, with a winter storm warning present in the Watertown area.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

Overnight snowfall and colder temps have made for areas of slippery, icy roads.

Officials in Minnehaha County reminded drivers to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations this morning.

Officials in western South Dakota also warned drivers of slippery roads and ask people to slow down and drive carefully.

SD 511 as of 6:40 a.m. CT

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.