SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.

Charges are now filed against a Springfield man accused of trying to lure children away from two Sioux Falls elementary schools.

We are hoping to learn more about a shooting in Southeastern Sioux Falls last night.

The former captain of the Salvation Army of the Black Hills is heading to federal prison.

The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school quote “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length.

More people will be getting the chance to get outside thanks to a new expansion to a Sioux Falls facility.

The month-long Downtown Pork Showdown starts tomorrow and will feature 19 restaurants ranging from casual to fine dining.

For movie lovers across KELOLAND, there’s a fun new holiday this weekend — the inaugural National Cinema Day is Saturday.