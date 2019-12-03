Overnight fire leaves one person dead, another taken to the hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Fire officials are investigating a house fire in western Sioux Falls that left one woman dead and a man in the hospital.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim. A man who was able to get out of the house was hurt and taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown.

Investigators spent the day on scene of the deadly house fire, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Crews were called to the house on the 5700 block of West 15th Street just before midnight.

“Responded to a single family home, two story, had fire coming from the back side,” Battalion Chief Mike Top said.

Brian Knobe lives just down the street.

“Just sitting watching TV and I heard the sirens coming and they got closer and closer and I was like, ‘Well that’s going to be on my street.’ And I saw the lights flashing at the house through the blinds and so I poked my head out and there was police cars behind me, fire trucks down on that end, and I just look up and there’s flames shooting up out of the top of the house,” neighbor Brian Knobe said.

Top says there were reports of flames reaching 20 feet when they arrived. Crews struggled to get inside.

“They made entry I believe from the front side of the house, tried to make entry there first and was unable to do it, so they tried to make entry from the back side of the house and then again pushback. And they attacked it from the outside, trying to quiet the fire down, and then made entry and got to the second floor,” Top said.

Now crews are investigating what happened.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in person before at a house. See it on TV. See it on the news, but never that close in person,” Knobe said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A dog died in the fire as well.