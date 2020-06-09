Overnight fire destroys campers, vehicles at Lake Poinsett campground

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — A large fire destroyed some campers and vehicles at a campground near Lake Poinsett early Tuesday morning.

Videos shared on social media by the Lake Poinsett Estates Campground just before 3 a.m. show flames burning on several campers and vehicles. They say that they “don’t believe any one was hurt,” in the blaze.

And, first responders from surrounding communities arrived to help knock down the fire.

We’ve put out a call for more information, we’ll bring you updates as they become available.