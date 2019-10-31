Overnight fire at Ultimate Golf & Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s details about an overnight fire in northern Sioux Falls.

Our news crew got video at Ultimate Golf & Academy, which is just north of the airport.

Officials say passerby noticed smoke coming from the building and called 911. When authorities arrived, fire was coming out of one side of the building.

Crews were able to get into the building in about five minutes.

Officials say there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

