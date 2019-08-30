Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Friday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly everyone has been impacted in some way by the opioid epidemic. People will gather to remember the lives taken by overdose on Friday evening outside of City Hall at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a free event, and the public is welcome to come. One of the sponsors is Emily’s Hope- an organization started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke, whose daughter Emily died from fentanyl poisoning.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is set to speak. Local musician Elizabeth Hunstad is scheduled to sing Amazing Grace.

The event begins on these steps of City Hall in less than an hour and a half.

More on this event will be on KELOLAND News tonight at 10.