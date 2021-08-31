Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil held Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A somber night in Sioux Falls, as people recognized those in our community who have lost their lives to overdose.

However, this Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil also brings hope to those struggling with addiction that help is available.

120 balloons represent the 120 lives lost to overdose in South Dakota from January first of 2020 through May of 2021.

The Arc of Dream is also purple in observance of the day. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke emceed the evening and parents who’ve lost children to overdose and those who have substance use disorder all spoke at tonight’s event. Singer Elisabeth Hunstad performed Amazing Grace.