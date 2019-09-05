Over a thousand organizations team up for United Way’s Day of Caring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The United Way of Black Hills is celebrating 75 years of being an organization. Also, Thursday marks the 20th anniversary for the citywide event, Day of Caring.

Thursday 135 Black Hills organizations gathered at the Rushmore Plaza Civic center.

“So right now is our kick off luncheon that we do before everyone goes out to volunteer and it’s just a celebration of everybody coming together in the community,” Toennies said.

The army of volunteers consists of 1,142 people from different organizations. They are at 95 different sites today throughout the Black Hills.

“Everybody from your larger companies like MDU and Black Hills Energy to smaller ones. Ellsworth Airforce Base will be here, they have 224 volunteers that are going out,” Toennies said.

Michelle Thomson with Black Hills and Badlands tourism is one of those volunteers.

“We will be at the Journey Museum and Learning Center today. We will be doing some work in their gardens and moving some flowers around and we are really excited to spend the day volunteering outside in this beautiful weather,” Thomson said.

Michelle has been volunteering for Day of Caring since it started 20 years ago.

“It’s a perfect way for everyone to get together on one day and give back to the community that they really care about. People get so pumped up at this luncheon and go out and their blue shirts are all over town it’s fantastic,” Thomson said.

This luncheon was also a kick off for the United Way of Black Hills fundraiser. The goal is to raise $2.2 million and 100% of that money is donated to more than 50 local nonprofit organizations.