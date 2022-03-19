SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — EmBe sponsored and hosted the third Women’s Day of Service this morning.

Staff and volunteers packed hundreds of kits to go out to shelters and organizations in Sioux Falls. The kits included feminine products, soap, hair care items, cleaning supplies and items for new mothers.

The goal of the event was to provide supplies for women who are experiencing homelessness and domestic abuse.

“There’s, unfortunately, a lot of need for this support but the good news is that the community really comes out and helps people and it feels really good to support women who need that extra support,” said Heather Krause, event organizer.

Donations are taken all year to make this event happen, to donate, click here.