Over 800 girls gathered at SD Mines to learn about careers in science

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More than 800 girls from several schools gathered at the South Dakota School of Mines Tuesday to learn about careers in science. KELOLAND’s, Sydney Thorson, explains what the school is doing to show the fun and diverse side of science.

Keynote speaker, Jeanette McConnell, started the day sharing her personal experience with science.

“When I was invited to come here I was so excited to see that they’re bringing together all of these women and girls in 7th grade. We are getting them right when they are still figuring out what they want to do. ‘Is science for me?'” McConnell said.

The girls were then able to take part in several different sessions.

“So we have 56 different speakers here today to talk to the girls about their career path, what they do and give them some words of wisdom for their career,” Hasvold said.

The girls also have the opportunity to check out the interactive exhibit hall, where 35 different booths represent different science careers.

“So far it’s really fun there’s a lot of really inspiring girls here. There’s a lot of hands-on activities and it’s really nice,” Addison Prudich, 7th grader at East Middle School, said.

Girls like Addison Prudich and her friends learned they are more than capable of pursuing a career in STEM.

“Women, we are very strong body and minded people and I think it’s super inspiring that we can be here and just all work together and be as a team, I think that’s really cool,” Prudich said.

“I hope that the girls leave today with an interest in STEM and also seeing that this is something they can do,” Hasvold said.

A second Women in Science Conference will be held on May 13, at Black Hills State University, in Spearfish.