SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Man Hunt: that’s the job of the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force.

Each week the deputies get between 75 and 100 felony warrants to serve to suspected criminals, like this man who was taken into custody for child porn.

“When we knocked, there wasn’t a peephole, so, he couldn’t see who we were outside the door, he opened the door and he was surprised to see it was us,” Sergeant Ryan Qualseth said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, Don Jorgensen rides along with the fugitive task force as they go after Minnehaha County’s most wanted.