Over 300 artists shine at Sioux Falls Sidewalk Art Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Artists from KELOLAND and around the country got a chance to share their work with the community.

Hundreds of people filled downtown Sioux Falls for the 56th annual Sidewalk Arts Festival Saturday.

It’s a big day for over 300 artists as they get a chance to showcase their art in Sioux Falls.

One of those artists is Mark Levsen from Webster, South Dakota.

“I do mostly Christian artwork. I carve crosses with bible verses on mahogany and on cottonwood, and I also make a lot of nativity scenes,” Levsen said.

Another artist showcased is Pennie Ogden from Sioux Falls.

“We just do really Picassoish, whimsical, very colorful, with a lot of positive words,” Ogden said.

Despite the gloomy weather, organizers and artists hope to add a splash of color to people’s day in Sioux Falls.

“We had thought the weather would be an issue, but actually the weather’s been a benefit. It’s such a nice day. It’s not overly hot, people can stay longer, and parking is great downtown. Good things are happening,” Washington Pavilion Director of Museums, Jason Folkerts said.

Here, it’s not just about the art but the people surrounding the art, too.

“This is a fundraiser, and so what we raise here helps us sustain and continue to do fantastic exhibits, especially on the arts side, the Visual Arts Center,” Folkerts said.

“I just love connecting with people as they come into the booth and look at the artwork,” Levsen said.

“I think it brings all the people down here. It supports local artists, it supports local businesses,” Ogden said.

Organizers say 50 new artists joined this year’s festival.