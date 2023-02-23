SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Blizzard warnings remain in effect Thursday morning.

Warnings are set to expire by noon.

High temperatures will struggle to get above zero Thursday. We may have a few highs reach the low teens in southeast KELOLAND. The winds will be slow during the afternoon.

Friday will be cold as well. High temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will be in the single digits on either side of zero, and western South Dakota will be slightly warmer with teens and 20s.

Snowfall totals

Here’s a first look at snow totals as of 7 a.m. Sioux Falls is reporting 12.6″, with 15″ in Edgerton, MN. Huron is at 16″ and Aberdeen is at 6″ and counting.

Final totals will come once the snow ends later this morning.

Blizzard closes Sioux Falls Regional Airport

This week’s blizzard is taking its toll on the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

On Wednesday, more than 20 flights scheduled to land in Sioux Falls have been canceled.

For departing flights in Sioux Falls, more than 15 flights have been canceled.

In a social media post, the Sioux Falls airport said the airport is still open as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly before 1 p.m. the airport announced it would close until Midday Thursday.

“Several flights have already been canceled today. Please check with your airline regarding any disruptions to your travel plans,” the post said. In Rapid City, seven arrival flights have been canceled and four departures have been canceled.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter that travel in rural Minnehaha County is “close to impossible” and that people should not attempt to travel.

Overnight, the roads have only gotten worse, the department said.

Roads in Eastern KELOLAND Thursday Morning. Photo from Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

“County plow crews and tow trucks are currently limited or not able to continue operating due to impassable roads and zero visibility,” the sheriff’s office posted.

The current conditions are impacting first responders and the response time for stranded drivers.

“If you become stranded you will be in a life-threatening situation,” the post reads. “Prepare yourself to be with your car for extended periods of time.”

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced numerous road closures, including:

Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) closed from Mitchell (exit 332) to Vivian (exit 212) as of 5 p.m. (CT).

This additional closure will effectively extend the I-90 closure to the west from Sioux Falls (exit 395) to Vivian (exit 212).

Earlier today, in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT); SDDOT closed eastbound I-90 from Sioux Falls (exit 402/Veterans Parkway) to the Minnesota state line.

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) remains closed from the North Dakota state line to Sioux Falls (exit 84).

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

SD 511 map as of 6 a.m. CT Thursday.

The storm is also impacting travel in Minnesota. The Minnesota DOT is closing Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border to Exit 43 at Worthington Wednesday evening. It says no travel is advised on several state highways in the southwestern part of the state as well.

Sioux Falls Snow alert

The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert for Sioux Falls Wednesday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will continue until routes are clear.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Plowing will begin in Zone 3 and Zone 2 on the east/west streets on Thursday evening. Zone 2 north/south streets will begin on Friday. The plowing of Zone 1 is expected to begin on Sunday.

The City of Harrisburg issued a Slow Alert starting Wednesday at noon and will end Thursday at 5 p.m. During this time no on-street parking is permitted.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

The Empire Mall is closing at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday. Although it is Ash Wednesday, dozens of churches in the area have cancelled services.

After 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sioux Falls School district announced classes will be cancelled again on Thursday, February 23. Districts including Harrisburg, Aberdeen, Parker, Rapid City and Flandreau are also closed.

Sanford Health closed all clinics in Sioux falls and surrounding communities at noon on Wednesday, February 22. Clinics will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 23 and will reopen for normal business hours Friday, Feb. 24. This includes clinics in Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford and Lennox as well as adult and pediatric outpatient therapy appointments.

Avera clinics will be closed on Wednesday, February 22, starting at noon, will remain closed on Thursday, February 23, and will reopen Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.

Due to clinic closures, Urgent Care hours are being extended. Urgent Care at Avera Medical Group Family Health Center Dawley Farm and Marion Road will be open Wednesday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on Thursday.

Sioux Area Metro service is suspended until at least 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. Officials will evaluate weather and road conditions at 10 a.m. and determine then if SAM service will resume in full or part, or be canceled entirely.

Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government executive branch offices in certain counties to remain closed until noon on Thursday, Feb. 23, because of the winter storms in South Dakota. State offices will remain closed until noon in the following counties: Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Potter, Sanborn, Spink, Sully, Turner, and Walworth.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.