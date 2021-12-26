Over $10,000 raised from the popular ‘Lights on Lotta’ so far

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for neighborhoods with fun Christmas lights displays tonight, you might want to check out Lights on Lotta. Not only is it an exciting light show, but if you donate money while driving by, you’ll be helping out veterans. So far this year, Lights on Lotta has raised over $10,000

For three years now, Lights on Lotta has been a popular spot for drive-by Christmas lights viewing.

“If you ask us, I think we got one of the best lanes in town now compared to the lanes of old days that are no longer hardly there,” Scott Ihnen with Lights on Lotta said. “Just a little bit of bragging but.”

But there’s more to these decorations than just being a fun light show for families. Metal boxes are set up for viewers who might want to donate money to two charities: K-9’s for Warriors and Big Paws Canine Foundation.

“You know, it means a lot helping a veteran out or a person in need to have a canine with them to help them with whatever they need it for,” Ihnen said.

Last year, Lights on Lotta raised over $16,000. Ihnen and Borns say they aren’t expecting that much this year, but would like to at least hit $15,000.

“Our goal was 20 thousand because we figured we already hit 16 last year, but we didn’t realize that people would, the COVID was so much stronger, there was no where to go and nothing to do,” Ryan Borns with Lights on Lotta said. “Where this year, people can actually go to the mall and do other stuff.”

The light show has also brought the neighborhood together.

“We just started with our house and then all the neighbors jumped in and it’s been a neighborhood, we’ve grown stronger,” Borns said.

The Lights on Lotta will be up through January second.