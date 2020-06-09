Over 100 down power lines and poles near Mt. Vernon, South Dakota

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — Central Electric Cooperative crews are clearing power lines off I-90 and Highway 16 near Mount Vernon and restoring power. The Tuesday morning storm caused over 100 broken poles near Mount Vernon and Loomis, according to an email sent by the company’s Manager of Communications.

After clearing the power lines from I-90 and Highway 16, crews will assess damage and restore power to members across the area. You can see a live outage map can be viewed at here.

Central Electric Cooperative said in their email to stay away from all downed lines and broken poles as they can still be energized. Do not drive over downed wires as it is extremely dangerous and makes power restoration very difficult.

Crews do not have an estimated restoration time and continue to assess damage.