STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — An outstanding warrant led to a large drug bust in Sturgis.

Meade County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stopped a vehicle in Sturgis Wednesday night and the driverwas arrested for an outstanding warrant. Upon further investigation the driver was also arrested for the possession and distribution of: 48 grams of Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cocaine, Marijuana, LSD, Psilocybin mushrooms, scales other drug paraphernalia.

The drivers name was not available.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public they take an aggressive zero tolerance approach when it comes to illegal drugs and narcotics. The possession and use of illicit drugs is a significant public safety issue in Meade County, and not just during the Rally.