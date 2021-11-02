Outside vent point of entry for break-in suspects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a Sioux Falls business was broken into through an outside vent.

At police briefing on Tuesday, a business in the area of West 10th Street and South Williams Avenue was entered early Monday morning.

When employees arrived to work, they noticed the ceiling had been tampered with and a ladder was placed in a back room. After further investigation, they discovered someone had entered the building through the ventilation system outside.

Police say the business’s security cameras show that the alarm system scared the suspects off before they could take anything.

Authorities are still working to identify the suspects.