Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull canceled at South Dakota State Fair

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair announced the “Thunder at the Fair” Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The event was scheduled for Monday, September 7. Officials encourage fairgoers to visit the fair on Monday for a “variety of other on-grounds entertainment.”

In the press release, officials say all tickets purchased for the event will receive a complete refund following the conclusion of the state fair.

To request a refund, contact the ticket office at 605-353-6690 or 866-605-3247.