Outdoor Supervised Playground Program brings free fun and games to Sioux Falls parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is uniting friends and neighbors at local parks through fun and games.

The program started back in 1944. It is designed for youths ages 7 to 12. It provides activities designed for fun and connectivity for anyone who stops by.

It’s a busy morning at Prairie Trail Park with kids partaking in all kinds of activities. Diane Knutson and her daughter Bridgette are joining in on the fun.

“Yeah. We just came from our house, we were in a stroller ride and headed to the park and saw there were some activities going on,” Knutson said.

From long jump to mancala, there are tons of fun things to do courtesy of Sioux Falls Parks and Rec’s Outdoor Supervised Playground Program.

“There’s some bowling pins, we’ve been playing with the Barrel of Monkeys, some of the string & chalk,” Knutson said.

“It’s an opportunity for kids who are at home or looking for things to do throughout the day; they can stop into this free program and play a variety of different games with our staff,” Saathoff said.

Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff says the program is set up at 12 of the city’s local parks throughout the day. He says it helps parents give their kids something to do if they’re unable to watch them because they’re at work.

“She loves it. It’s something different activities than what we have at home, so it’s good stimulation it keeps her entertained,” Knutson said.

It also helps strengthen that sense of community. Encouraging neighbors to meet each other at their local park.

“It’s different interactions with different kids, different ages, and getting out, and knowing your neighbors, and people in the community, and learning different games that are available,” Knutson said.

Five of the 12 parks, like Prairie Trail, are open only in the mornings, while the others are in the afternoon or evening.