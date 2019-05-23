Local News

Outdoor pools expected to open next week in Rapid City and Sioux Falls

Posted: May 23, 2019 06:19 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 06:19 PM CDT

If you need a reminder that summer is coming, the outdoor pools in Rapid City and Sioux Falls are expected to open next week.

In Rapid City, the 50-meter pool at the Roosevelt Swim Center will open on May 29.

The Parkview Pool will then open on Thursday, followed by the Horace Mann Pool on Friday.

According to the Sioux Falls Parks Department's website, the pools here are expected to open on May 31.

Of course, this is all dependent on the weather.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


