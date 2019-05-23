Outdoor pools expected to open next week in Rapid City and Sioux Falls

If you need a reminder that summer is coming, the outdoor pools in Rapid City and Sioux Falls are expected to open next week.

In Rapid City, the 50-meter pool at the Roosevelt Swim Center will open on May 29.

The Parkview Pool will then open on Thursday, followed by the Horace Mann Pool on Friday.

According to the Sioux Falls Parks Department's website, the pools here are expected to open on May 31.

Of course, this is all dependent on the weather.