Outdoor pools closed, playground program cancelled in Sioux Falls due to rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A rainy forecast is forcing the city to close outdoor pools for the day.

According to a news release, all outdoor pools in Sioux Falls will be closed on Friday afternoon, July 30, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m., due to weather.

Swimmers can use the Midco® Aquatic Center; that facility will remain open for regularly scheduled hours until 8 p.m.

Due to the rain, a supervised playground program scheduled for the afternoon is also canceled. But three community centers are open. Visit Kenny Anderson, MariCar, and Oyate Community Centers between 1–5 p.m.