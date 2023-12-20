SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The unseasonably warm temperatures have forced Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation to put one of its most popular outdoor winter activities on hold.

Campus Park is home to one of six outdoor ice rinks in Sioux Falls, but it’s currently a sea of brown.

“Unfortunately, the weather’s not been accommodating to make ice lately, I think we’re 45 today, 50 this weekend, and to make ice on a natural rink we’re looking for sub-28 degrees on a consistent basis,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Brett Kollars said.

The city flooded the rink at Frank Olson Park last week, not to build a sheet of ice, but to help establish a base.

“Ground with a higher moisture content makes for better ice making, so that was our team’s prepping for an ice making season that we’re hoping is sooner in the future, rather than later,” Kollars said.

Creating an ice rink takes about seven days under ideal conditions, which aren’t in the forecast, meaning the process likely won’t start until January.

“At this point, we’re beyond the new year. From there, should the forecast be accommodating to making ice, we’re at least a week out from there, so as we look at it right now we’re at least middle of January before we’d be able to open ice,” Kollars said.

Ice skaters won’t experience these delays in the future. Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park will feature an outdoor refrigerated ice skating ribbon.

“That refrigerated ice removes a lot of the inconsistencies that we realize with the weather and we’ll be able to operate many more days, eyeballing shortly after Thanksgiving through hopefully March, something like that versus the 40 days that we realize today,” Kollars said.

A season that’s already growing shorter by the day.