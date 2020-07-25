Outdoor fundraiser raises money for Beresford woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Unexpectedly losing mobility of your legs and then being diagnosed with a rare disease is something many of us couldn’t even imagine. But for one Beresford woman, that is her reality.

A fundraiser in Beresford is taking place on Saturday to help Tracia Hansen buy a machine that could help her days a little easier.

In March, Hansen was taken to the ER after losing mobility in her legs. That led to a diagnosis of Central Nervous System Vasculitis, a disease that impacts less than three out of a million people. Since leaving the hospital, Hansen has been working through various forms of therapy.

Today, friends and family want to help her work through therapy from the comfort of her own home. A free-will donation fundraiser meal was organized in front of the Beresford Public Library, and the meal is served curbside for people to grab and go.

Proceeds will go toward helping Hansen buy a FES bike, which allows people with little or no voluntary leg movement to pedal a stationary bike. Getting this bike would allow Hansen to continue therapy at home.

