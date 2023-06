SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ first-ever outdoor fitness court is now open to the public.

It features 28 fitness stations at Rotary Park including exercise bikes, a cross trainer machine, box jump stations, push-up bars, kettlebell stations, speed ladders and more.

There will be instructional programs throughout the summer so people can learn how to use the equipment.

The next one is Wednesday at 10 a.m.