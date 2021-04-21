Outdoor concerts returning to Good Earth State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Outdoor concerts are making their return to Good Earth State Park.

The summer series starts on Mother’s Day, May 9, and continues every Sunday through the end of July. The concerts, which were canceled last year due to COVID-19, will feature various local artists.

“We’ve got a lot of folk music, we’ve got some cover music, we’ve even got some young age, new type music coming up, so we’ve just got a little bit of everything but definitely family-friendly and a great atmosphere,” Park Naturalist at Good Earth State Park, Jen Nuncio said.

The concerts are free, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles. A food truck will also be onsite for the weekly concerts.