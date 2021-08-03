Outdoor classroom built at Sonya Sotomayor Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students sitting in a classroom often wish they could be outside, especially on nice days like today.

Their wish will come true this fall at Sonya Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls. Nick Lease is the landscaper who designed and built this new outdoor classroom. He’s also a parent.

“My daughters were super excited and so I think that’s going to translate into children being excited to be outside. We’re going to plant a pollinator habitat over there so they can learn about butterflies and things like that,” said landscaper and parent Nick Lease.

The project was built with donated materials — parents raised the rest of the money. Teachers will also be able to roll out an 85 inch interactive board to help with their lessons.