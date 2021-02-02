Outdoor Campus to host ice fishing classes this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A record number of participants turned out for “Ice Fish Fest” at Catfish Bay on Saturday. More than 900 anglers, including nearly 300 kids, competed in the annual event.

If you’re interested in ice fishing, but lack equipment or the know-how, Outdoor Campus outreach coordinator Jason Nelson has some simple advice.

“Spend as much as you’re willing to on the sport, but really the fish don’t care what kind of rod you have and all that, it’s more about getting out and enjoying South Dakota,” Nelson said.

The Outdoor Campus is offering free ice fishing classes this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

