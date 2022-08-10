SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks is helping families get involved with hunting and fishing.

The Outdoor Campus is hoping to lure more people into hunting and fishing with its first-ever gear swap & giveaway.

“All summer we’ve been collecting donations from sportsmen and women around the area, bringing in coats, boots, hats, gloves, fishing poles and on Saturday we’re going to return it back to the outdoors,” naturalist Derek Klawitter said.

The event will not feature firearms or ammunition, but outerwear is just the tip of the iceberg. The list of free items includes everything from decoys and gun cases to rod & reel combos and thousands of pieces of tackle.

“Not having the proper gear won’t be an excuse anymore because we’ll have it here for them,” Klawitter said.

“Being able to give them the gear that they need so they can do it on their own time as well is really rewarding,” Mckenzie Metzger said.

Mckenzie Metzger is a naturalist intern, and helping organize the gear swap & giveaway.

“It’s really, really cool to see everybody who wants to give back to the Outdoor Campus and they want to help kids and adults get into hunting, so every day I’m surprised with how much more donations that we’re getting or how much that we already have and it still grows,” Metzger said.

And they’re still accepting donations.

“Hunting boots would be something that we could generally use. We have lots of hats and gloves, but boots and hunting pants and coats would be some of the items that we could really use,” Klawitter said.

Once you’re done shopping, the Outdoor Campus will have opportunities to test out your new gear.

“We also are going to have open house fishing and archery going on, so people can come out here, try these outdoor activities or try out the new gear that they’re going to get from the swap,” Klawitter said.

The Hunting and Fishing Gear Swap & Giveaway is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls.