SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– An outdoor staple in Sioux Falls celebrated its 25th anniversary with an exciting announcement.

After 25 years of providing outdoor activities and learning experiences to its visitors, the Outdoor Campus is expanding its facility, creating even more ways to get people connected with nature and the outdoors.

Whether you want to take a walk on the trails, or take a class, the Outdoor campus provides everything you need to get outside.

“We think it adds a great deal. Not only the trails and just the atmosphere here. Every day I look out my front window and I see all kinds of park visitors,” said Emmett Keyser, regional supervisor.

In conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the park, organizers announced an expansion of the facility.

“The demand is here for doing more outdoor activities, education programs. We see this really as an opportunity to connect with more families, get more people in the outdoors,” said Tom Kirschenmann, director of the wildlife division.

The expansion process will include an indoor and outdoor archery and BB gun range, as well as add a game processing station, more classrooms and some cosmetic updates to the current facility.

“Just like the last 25 years we’ve been able to offer free programming to the public to be able to get them excited about the outdoors, this will just be a continuation of that. It will be an opportunity to continue to help Sioux Falls enjoy the outdoors, give them the skills to be able to do it safely and the expansion will just be able to allow us to reach more and more people,” said David Parker, director of the Outdoor Campus.

Continuing the outdoor traditions here in Sioux Falls.

“South Dakota has a long history and heritage of outdoors people and so we are hoping that through our efforts here at the campus and the education work that our staff does along with our volunteers that we are able to continue that legacy,” said Keyser.

They are hoping to break ground on the over $6 million project in July of 2024 and plan to have it completed in 2025.