‘Our Towns’ has theater debut in our town

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A highly-acclaimed movie is making its world premier in downtown Sioux Falls tonight. The HBO documentary “Our Towns” will be be shown to a sold-out audience at the State Theatre, marking the film’s theatrical debut. The authors and filmmakers behind “Our Towns” will answer questions following the screening.

The people who brought Our Towns to the small screen are getting their first look of the documentary on the big screen.

“You start to see things, little details in the pictures that you’ve never seen before. But also, when you see it with an audience, and you feel their emotional response to it, that’s really one of the most gratifying things for a filmmaker,” filmmaker Steven Ascher said.

Our Towns profiles eight communities across the United States, including Sioux Falls. The authors of the book which inspired the movie, says Sioux Falls was a natural fit to host its debut in theaters.

“Sioux Falls loomed large in our book, it was sort of the first place, it was where the book actually kicks off with our visit to Sioux Falls and there’s a civic spirit here in reviving the downtown, reviving the State Theatre, that we just thought lots of things came together to have this be the place for the world premier,” author James Fallows said.

The people behind this film project want to convey their gratitude to the people of Sioux Falls during tonight’s screening.

“Thank you for letting us come to Sioux Falls and being so cooperative. People were wonderful to us. There was nobody that didn’t try to help us,” filmmaker Jeanne Jordan said.

The last time the group was in Sioux Falls was two years ago, when they were filming the documentary here. They say Sioux Falls is still showing the vibrancy they captured on camera, and are now sharing in theaters across the country.

The filmmakers and authors say they’ve notice more new construction taking place in the city, as well as the new sculptures on display downtown as part of SculptureWalk.

Mayor Paul TenHaken will serve as moderator of the question-and-answer session following the screening.