‘Our numbers have doubled’: Checking in on the Faith Temple Food Giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Faith Temple Food Giveaway is a regular event on Fridays at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in west Sioux Falls. This line of cars is how many people were waiting on Friday to receive food from the Faith Temple Food Giveaway. All told, more than 600 people received food.
“Our numbers have doubled within this pandemic, and we’ve seen an increase of people who live in Iowa and Minnesota as well,” said Josh Hayes, assistant director of operations for the Faith Temple Food Giveaway.
This is the first time they’ve distributed protein from Smithfield Foods. Maddie Borah is a volunteer.
“The demographics have changed a little bit over the past four years,” Borah said. “We are seeing more individuals who typically would be working, and have either had a cut in their hours or have lost their jobs completely, or their benefits have been decreased, and so we also are seeing individuals for the first time, and it can be a very humbling experience for them.”
Anyone who’s at least 18 years old can come get food.
“We want to make sure that we are providing an atmosphere where they feel welcome to come and get food, regardless of where they used to work or where they’re working now, what kind of a vehicle they drive,” Borah said.
The people receiving food aren’t the only ones benefiting, either.
“Every time I come here, it’s just kind of a humbling experience being able to give back to the community,” volunteer Haley Fockler said.