Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish celebrates 25 years in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An eastern Sioux Falls Catholic church is celebrating its 25th anniversary today.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish was dedicated in 1996 as a parish for Hispanic people. It offers masses in both Spanish and English. Through the church’s ups and downs these past 25 years, it remains a special place for its members.

“This Parish, in many ways, is a way of coming home,” Father Kristopher Cowles with Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish said. “Every time that they walk inside, every time that they’re here, they hear the mass in their own language and the prayers in their own language, it feels like they’re coming home. And that doesn’t matter whether that’s Mexico or El Salvador or Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua or Puerto Rico, for each person who comes, it feels like it’s home.”

Father Cowles says about ten years ago they almost had to close their doors due to not having enough members or funds. They also had a fire in 2018.