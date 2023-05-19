SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls organization is doing their part for the community by lending a hand to a local elementary school.

Students at Garfield Elementary celebrated the end of the year with a day of fun activities.

“It’s very, very fun. And I think it’s very nice for all the teachers to be doing this to us- or for us,” said Levyn Stielman, 4th grader.

Alongside teachers, volunteers with SDN Communications ran several activities with students.

“Garfield knows that if they’re ever in a pinch, and they need something. SDN is here to help and support in any way that we can,” said Susan Anacker, SDN Volunteer.

The collaboration between the two began back in 2017 when Garfield reached out to SDN to assist with an event.

“So we thought, you know, it’s a community school, it’s close to SDN. What can we do to help? What can we do to get involved with the community,” Anacker said.

Since then, the two collaborate for events and fundraisers. The school does not have a PTA group, so the organization lends a helping hand whenever they can.

“They help in the fall with school supplies, they provide things for our bingo night. They bring a meal for our teachers during conferences, and those are all things that a PTA or PTO might do at another school,” said Kristin Skogstad, Principal of Garfield Elementary.

Students and staff at Garfield say the support is much appreciated.

“It’s very nice for our students to know that our community around Garfield supports us and helps us in a variety of ways,” Skogstad said

“Thank you so much, and I think they did great,” Stielman said.

Last week SDN Communications held a tour at their facility for Garfield students. The tour was part of their Leaders in Me program.