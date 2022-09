SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The authorities are searching for three people they’re calling persons of interest relating to homicide.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and FBI say the homicide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Porcupine area.

Authorities are searching for Treyvon Spotted Eagle, Trey New Holy-Frogg and Tyler Iron Boy.

Trevon Spotted Eagle. Photo from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety

Trey New Holy-Frogg. Photo from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety

Tyler Iron Boy. Photo from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call 605-867-5111.